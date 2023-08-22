Father Of Titans CB Caleb Farley Reportedly Killed In Explosion At Family’s North Carolina Lake House

Videos by OutKick
The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has reportedly died and another person is injured after an explosion destroyed a North Carolina home owned by the Titans player.
According to Queen City News, the $2 million home Farley owns near Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina, exploded overnight.
First responders received a call about an explosion and a home collapsing just after midnight early Tuesday morning.
Authorities say that an injured male was spotted leaving the scene of the incident and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The body of 61-year-old Robert Farley was recovered after crews started searching through the debris.
While he was not in the house at the time of the incident, according to The Tennessean, Caleb Farley was at the scene on Tuesday morning. He was there with family and was seen speaking with authorities.
There are reportedly no signs of foul play, however, Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the incident.
Farley’s teammate Derrick Henry offered his prayers after hearing the news in a video posted by writer Paul Kuharskey.
“Y’know, just praying for Caleb,” Henry said. “He was one of the last ones in the locker room last night just hanging around.
“I pray for his family; send my condolences. We all send out condolences.”
Farley was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. Sadly, this is not the first time the family has faced tragedy. Farley’s mother died in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.
