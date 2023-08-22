Father Of Titans CB Caleb Farley Reportedly Killed In Explosion At Family’s North Carolina Lake House

Videos by OutKick

The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has reportedly died and another person is injured after an explosion destroyed a North Carolina home owned by the Titans player.

According to Queen City News, the $2 million home Farley owns near Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina, exploded overnight.

First responders received a call about an explosion and a home collapsing just after midnight early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that an injured male was spotted leaving the scene of the incident and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The body of 61-year-old Robert Farley was recovered after crews started searching through the debris.

BEFORE & AFTER: A Mooresville home collapsed around midnight. We’ve been on scene all morning working to learn what caused this home to collapse and if anyone was inside. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1Ioqhoesbl — Almiya White (@AlmiyaWhiteTV) August 22, 2023

DEADLY HOME EXPLOSION: Aerial footage of land where the multi-million dollar Lake Norman home owned by #NFL player Caleb Farley exploded overnight.



LATEST: https://t.co/5CBghHx3WB pic.twitter.com/Ah2hIA4h7J — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 22, 2023

While he was not in the house at the time of the incident, according to The Tennessean, Caleb Farley was at the scene on Tuesday morning. He was there with family and was seen speaking with authorities.

There are reportedly no signs of foul play, however, Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

Farley’s teammate Derrick Henry offered his prayers after hearing the news in a video posted by writer Paul Kuharskey.

Derrick Henry is thinking about Caleb Farley after an explosion at his house in NC. #Titans pic.twitter.com/3Hm3XwdI12 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 22, 2023

“Y’know, just praying for Caleb,” Henry said. “He was one of the last ones in the locker room last night just hanging around.

“I pray for his family; send my condolences. We all send out condolences.”

Farley was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. Sadly, this is not the first time the family has faced tragedy. Farley’s mother died in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.

