Father Fakes Own Death, Shows Up At Funeral In Helicopter To Make People Appreciate Him

A clearly normal and not crazy at all father decided to fake his own death, only to show up days later in a helicopter during his funeral procession. His reasoning? He wanted to see who would actually miss him if he passed away.

And he wonders why nobody liked him in the first place?

The bizarre, somewhat disgusting, but kind of funny from just how absurd it was “prank,” happened over the weekend in Liege, Belgium.

To help with the announcement of his “death,” 45-year-old TikToker (of course) David Baertan utilized both his wife and children. “Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you. Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you,” one of his daughters wrote on her Facebook page.

“CHEERS TO YOU ALL, WELCOME TO MY FUNERAL”

When it was time for the funeral a few days later, dozens of friends and family showed up dressed in black and ready to pay their respects and goodbyes to their late friend.

However, video posted online shows a helicopter starting to approach from a distance. As it gets closer, people become more concerned and confused about what is happening – especially once it lands and out comes David as some of his family and friends run towards him crying.

The prank is getting mixed reactions online.

On one hand, you have those that know him that are happy that he’s not ya know… actually dead.

But some of his family and friends are really pissed at him and aren’t even talking to him anymore. They went thru the grieving process thinking David was dead and gone, and then out of nowhere he suddenly appears like Jesus resurrecting not from a tomb, but a helicopter?! Talk about needing a drink – no water Jesus, just wine.

TikToker David Baerten is embraced by friends after he faked his death. (Tik Tok/ el.tiktokeur2)

“A LIFE LESSON”

David is still defending his decision to fake his own death.

“What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated,” he told Times UK. “That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them.”

He also says that by pulling the ultimate literally life-or-death scenario, he has found out who his true friends are. “It proves who really cares about me. Those who didn’t come did contact me to meet up. So in a way, I did win,” he added.

I mean, that’s a heck of an absurd way to go about trying to find out who your friends are. You could have just tried to plan a trip and see who backed out. Maybe a bar hang? If you’re that desperate for attention, then maybe you need to get a different group of friends.

Personally, I can’t wait to see what happens when nobody shows up to his birthday party.