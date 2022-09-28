Fatal Shooting Outside Philadelphia HS Injures Four Football Players, Kills One: Report

Two gunmen ambushed a group of high school football players outside of a high school in Philadelphia — shooting five individuals, and killing one, according to CBS Philly’s Jessica Kartalija. The gunmen have not been captured or identified, as of current reporting.

A scrimmage was played after Roxborough High School released at 2:30 p.m. (ET) between three schools: Northeast High School, Boys Latin Charter School and Roxborough prior to the shooting.

After the scrimmage, a group of five high school football players were walking outside of Roxborough, heading northbound on Pechin St., when the two gunmen pulled up to the group in a Ford Explorer and released fire.

According to Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, the football players targeted by the gunmen in the shooting are students at Roxborough.

BREAKING Roxborough HS Shooting:



5 football players shot. 14-year-old shot in chest has died.



3 in the hospital, one treated at the scene.



2 suspects who ambushed players on N. Peachum St.

Players in scrimmage with Roxborough, Northeast HS & Boys Latin Charter. — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) September 27, 2022

The slain victim was an unnamed 14-year-old boy, who was reportedly shot in the chest and pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m, according to Deputy Commissioner John Stanford’s statement. The boy died at Einstein Medical Center.

“There’s a family today whose son won’t make it home,” Stranford commented.

Two accompanying teenage boys were wounded and taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 17-year-old was shot multiple times and a 14-year-old was shot once in the leg. Another victim was grazed by a bullet.

Outside of Roxborough High School, where after a football scrimmage just before 5 p.m., as players went to get on the bus, someone pulled up in a car and shot four young players. A 14-year-old has died, police have said. This is preliminary and hope to have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/jZBT73Ex0Z — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) September 27, 2022

Gunmen Ambush Football Players Near Roxborough High School, 1 Dead, 4 Hurt pic.twitter.com/8zlv1Y4dQu — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 27, 2022

