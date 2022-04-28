Fatal Fall Takes Place At Golf Club Owned By Astros Chief Jim Crane

A 34-year-old Texas man named Christopher Cipra died on Tuesday after falling off of a golf cart at Floridian National Golf Club.

The golf spot belongs to Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and has been lauded as one of the premier courses in the nation.

Cipra, joined by two other men, fatally hit the roadway after the golf cart he was riding in struck a raised manhole.

The man was taken to the hospital by St. Lucie County Fire District and pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m.

Details from the accident pinned the scene at 11:07 p.m (CDT) as the group was headed to their residential community.

A man was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge after a passenger in a golf cart police said he was driving fell off and died. https://t.co/yQN34Z7nOI — TCPalm (@TCPalm) April 27, 2022

Port St. Lucie police released a statement: “The cart then went over a raised manhole cover, causing the victim who was standing in the rear of the golf cart to fall off and hit the roadway.”

Driving the cart was 53-year-old John Hehr, who was arrested for driving under the influence. Hehr faced a DUI manslaughter charge. He reportedly declined a sobriety test after authorities arrived.

Both Hehr and the third passenger in the cart suffered no injuries from the incident. Hehr was released after posting a $50,000 bond, according to ABC 13.

