Fast Pace Expected in Louisiana vs. Houston

Louisiana vs Houston, 3 ET

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl pits the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns against the Houston Cougars. Neither of these teams are spectacular, but this should be a pretty fun bowl game for us to watch on a Friday afternoon.

Louisiana has a solid squad and comes into this game with a 6-6 record. I like the way that they have played on the year but they didn’t beat anyone that was all that good. On the year they’ve probably done a better job on defense than they have offensively. However, I think it is pretty interesting that they are giving the same amount of yards as they are gaining on offense. Oddly enough they average more than four points more scored than they allow. As far as how they match up against Houston’s defense, they should be able to have a fairly typical running game against the Cougars. They also probably have a good opportunity to throw the ball. Louisiana’s offense doesn’t have a strong offense, but if their defense can find a way to stop a tough Houston offense, they probably can put their offensive peers in a good field position.

Houston wants to move the ball as quickly as possible. That doesn’t mean that they will play a hurry-up offense and try to call plays quickly or anything, but they do like to attack the defense often. I have been impressed with their offense this season and don’t think it stops here even against a good Louisiana defense. Starting quarterback Clayton Tune is going to look to add to his stats with the 3,845 yards that he accumulated on the season and also put in 37 touchdowns. He is a duel threat too, he is Houston’s leading rusher for the season. I don’t know that the Ragin Cajuns have enough defensive stoppers to keep Tune and the rest of the Cougars attack. This game ultimately comes down to the pass yards that the Cajuns allow. If the Cougars are able to keep their connection and find big plays, they will control this game.

I don’t think that Louisiana has a defense good enough to keep Houston down. However, I don’t think that the Cougars defense is good enough to stop Louisana either. I’d lean towards Houston covering this game, but I think a better play is to take the over for the game. Points are coming, let us sit back and enjoy.

