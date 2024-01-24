Farting Passenger Kicked Off Flight For Blasting Gas, But Aviation Experts Tell OutKick This One Doesn’t Pass The Smell Test

Videos by OutKick

Talk about causing a real stink.

An American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin, Texas was forced to return back to the gate after one of the passengers wouldn’t stop ripping farts which eventually led to a confrontation with other passengers, according to a Reddit post that detailed the situation.

“Before most people had boarded, I observed that this man was audibly disgruntled about something, maybe hungover, rough day idk, but as soon as he sat down he was grumbling about something under his breath, like ‘f’n hell’ or something,” the Redditor explained.

An American Airlines passenger was reportedly kicked off a flight from Phoenix to Austin for repeatedly farting on fellow passengers, but aviation industry experts say this might’ve been more about preventing chaos beyond the nasty farts. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

That’s when the whole ordeal became a crappy situation.

The Redditor explained that the farting passenger was seated a few rows in front of him when all of a sudden he screamed out to the entire airplane, “You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell! And proceeded to pass gas.”

Ahh, the good ol’ flatulence superpower, an underrated but effective maneuver when used.

But Fartman was only getting started. This guy then stands up and starts screaming, “Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time!”

FARTMAN PASSENGER MAY HAVE BEEN HUNGOVER

So what does one do if a passenger near them starts ripping farts and informs everyone he isn’t going to stop? Well, you confront him of course – which is exactly what one person did before things then further escalated.

“A guy in the row over replied, “If you don’t like it you can fly private” to which Fartman replied, “that’s so f’n rude.” Another person nearby chimes in, “I think we’d all agree you’re the rude one here.”

The back-and-forth continued.

Fartman fires back with “that’s just so low class” while a fed-up passenger hits back with “well you’re back here in economy with the rest of us,” according to the Reddit eyewitness.

Eventually, flight attendants had to intervene and calm everyone down however moments later there was an announcement from the pilot saying they had to taxi back to the gate.

When they arrived, authorities came on and grabbed Fartman and escorted him off the plane.

OutKick industry experts explain how airlines handle farting disturbances

“The rule about turning around or landing at an alternate destination, because of passenger misconduct is generally if there’s a threat to the aircraft or the crew, then you land as soon as practical,” a retired Delta pilot told OutKick. “If it’s a health threat, that passengers are getting very upset about, that’s where it gets into the gray area. But the crew can almost never be wrong by adjusting the flight path if passengers are very upset about a perceived health threat to themselves, which is probably what this was. “It probably wasn’t a real health threat, if it truly was just an abnormal amount of passing of gas. But we all see that people tend to overreact at just about any opportunity,” the pilot added. Imagine being stuck on a flight with a passenger who was ripping farts and you couldn’t escape the carnage. / Getty Images

An aviation regulatory expert told OutKick that farting alone probably didn’t cause the flight delay and the passenger’s early exit.

“It wasn’t the farting that got him booted, it was the unstable interactions with the other passengers,” the source said.

To be fair that’s most likely what happened. But I still have my doubts.

The fact that this guy was able to willingly rip farts on command while also being hungover? I mean that sounds like an emergency to me if I’m sitting near him. We’ve all been there after a night of crushing beers with your buddies. Call it bubble guts, beer farts or whatever you want – that stomach pain and the subsequent smell are so poignantly awful and like Pringles – once you start, you can’t stop.

Now only if we could find out what Fartman looks like…

