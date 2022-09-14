Fantasy Football Owner Shares The Worst Week 1 Score Of All Time

I started 1-0 in both of my fantasy football leagues and won a championship last season, so I feel pretty credible when it comes to talking fantasy.

Unrelated, but totally related note: guess that wasn’t good enough to be invited to the OutKick league, though. Whatever.

Anyway, Week 1 in the NFL – and, by extension, fantasy football – is an absolute crapshoot. It’s filled with upsets that would never happen a month from now (hello, Seahawks!), offenses are always behind defenses, and there’s no real groove.

It’s the Wild Wild West, and usually leads to some serious overreaction.

Exhibit A:

I have no words pic.twitter.com/9BwQmZEz87 — Dylan Jackson (@djdotpng) September 12, 2022

Nearly Entire Fantasy Football Team Gets Hurt Week 1

Holy cow. I’m not sure I’ve ever witnessed a fantasy output that bad in 20 years of playing.

On paper, this team isn’t horrible. It certainly isn’t 36 points horrible.

But our guy Dylan here just happened to have every single Week 1 dud on his team, in his starting lineup, at the same damn time.

Dak Prescott was putrid and then his thumb snapped in half. Eli Mitchell AND Tee Higgins both left injured, too.

Matthew Stafford absolutely refused to throw the ball to Allen Robinson; Kyle Pitts was a non-factor, CeeDee Lamb had to deal with Cooper Rush for half the game, the Eagles melted in the second half and Dustin Hopkins missed a field goal.

What does all that get you? 36.5 points when the projected total was 121.

36.5 points!

Here’s the worst part … I’m not sure Dylan’s season is turning a corner any time soon. Dak and Mitchell are both out for a while, Higgins is in the concussion protocol, Lamb has no QB and who knows when Stafford will throw the ball Robinson’s way.

Time to hit the waiver wire HARD and work the phones for trades until your fingers come off. There’s still time to salvage this dumpster fire, but the work starts today.