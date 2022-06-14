Fantasy Football Last-Place Finisher Takes Pooh Bear Out To A Nice Dinner

You guys love a good last-place fantasy football punishment and we know because the Google Analytics numbers go nuts when we run things like the guy whose Ford truck was wrapped in pink and unicorns. Or the Whataburger last-place fantasy football 24-hour challenge.

This stuff is serious business and you don’t want to be on the receiving end of the newest last-place fantasy punishment ideas. Take the story of Chris, who was punished by having to take a Pooh bear on a romantic dinner date and have the whole restaurant sing “Happy Birthday” as he sat there with the stuffed animal.

This is just the latest in a string of incredible ideas that your brains have conjured up.

“I feel like it’s like a bad blind date episode with a crickets sound effect playing,” Chris explained to his fellow fantasy football buddies after this experience was over.

This is Chris. He came in last place in our fantasy football league.



His punishment: Go to a nice restaurant with a large teddy bear as his date. pic.twitter.com/NVFFa2wzXr — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 13, 2022

And to ensure everyone in the restaurant noticed his date: pic.twitter.com/VhXhGCDZ8T — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 13, 2022

Zack Rosenblatt, a Giants beat writer for NJ Advance, added that Chris “got a standing ovation on his way out of the restaurant,” but it wasn’t all sunshine and roses from patrons, as you can see in this snapshot from the fun evening out with a Pooh bear.

Other patrons were not as thrilled… pic.twitter.com/RiCmYyTIwq — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 13, 2022

Keep it up, America.

This stuff is FUN and should be celebrated. Nobody is being hurt. Nobody is being offended. Nobody is being triggered, except for the woman above.

Have some fun, people.