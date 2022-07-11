Fantasy Football Guru Matthew Berry Leaving ESPN After 15 Years

The 0-6-0-1-0 will never be the same.

Longtime ESPN analyst Matthew Berry announced on Monday that he is set to depart the network after a 15-year run as their premier fantasy football expert.

After joining ESPN in 2007, Berry operated as its senior fantasy sports analyst. When not employed by Marvel for big-screen cameos, he spearheaded programs such as Fantasy Focus Live for ESPN’s TV, digital and radio programming.

ESPN and Berry released a joint statement, to the surprise of many, on Monday, stating that this week will be Berry’s final stretch with the Worldwide Leader. Both sides had engaged in contract renewal talks prior to the announcement — adding to speculation that a strong suitor/network may be in play to scoop up the free-agent analyst.

Berry delivered the statement, via Twitter and extended his gratitude to the network for allowing him to lead a foray into the chaotic world of fantasy football, long before its prominent status.

So… some personal news: This is my last week at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cDcVgN2BSc — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) July 11, 2022

“ESPN gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write and talk fantasy sports on every possible ESPN platform,” Berry said on Twitter. “On a personal level, ESPN is where I made lifelong friends, met my wife, and started my family. I am forever indebted to ESPN.

“I’m really excited about the future but there will plenty of time to talk about that before the season. For now, I just want to take some time to reflect and celebrate an incredible 15 years. Thanks for the support. I love you all.”