New Fansville Commercial Takes Brutal Shot At Realignment

The first Fansville Dr. Pepper ad of the college football season is here, and it’s spectacular.

The Fansville ads have been a staple in college football advertising for years, and it’s one of the best marketing campaigns since the Larry Culpepper commercials.

Well, the opener for the 2023 season is a doozy. It takes direct aim at realignment, college football changing, TV contracts, every fan who thinks they need a podcast and great women who love football.

It also features defending Heisman winner and USC QB Caleb Williams. Enjoy it below. It’s pretty damn funny.

Dr. Pepper nails new Fansville commercial.

I lost it at the part where the guy said “TV revenue. You wouldn’t understand” in response to a tearful woman asking why he was leaving. Nailed it. Dr. Pepper absolutely nailed it with that one.

Was that moment or the one when a shot was taken at every fan with access to a camera and mic? Hard to say, but the entire ad is incredible.

Throw Caleb Williams in the mix, and it’s golden. It’s simply a grade-A advertisement, and you’re crazy if you disagree.

Caleb Williams stars in new Dr. Pepper Fansville ad. The ads series is incredibly popular with fans. (Credit: Dr. Pepper)

While college football doesn’t draw the same kinds of ads as the NFL, it does draw a very committed and passionate crowd. The writers Dr. Pepper hired obviously know that.

What did they mock the most? Realignment, the transfer portal, money changing the sport and the playoff expanding.

What are fans talking about the most? The exact same topics.

Props to Dr. Pepper for giving fans an awesome Fansville ad to start the year. Saturday can’t get here fast enough. While I don’t drink soda, I do tip my cap to everyone involved with this commercial. Job well done!