Fans And Autograph Seekers Were Ready For Nick Saban

ATLANTA- We all know that Nick Saban brings out the Alabama faithful in droves, even if it means fans having to travel to Atlanta. The only time you would see these types of outfits would be on game day in Tuscaloosa or SEC Media Days.

Standing in a line waiting for Saban to make a 30-second appearance while walking through the atrium, a few fans were waiting to showoff their Alabama gear or custom made suits. You don’t see this type of atmosphere at any other media day, at least not to this extreme.

One guy had a cooler full of helmets, waiting for players to come in and hopefully give an autograph, which is different now due to NIL. But, we didn’t see Bryce Young roll through, just the Alabama head coach.

You know things are getting serious if you have to use a vacation day from work just to show Nick Saban that you’re there to support the Crimson Tide.

Never change SEC fans.