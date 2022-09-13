Fans Suing Washington Commanders After Being Hurt In Railing Collapse

Four fans are suing the Washington Commanders after they were injured in a railing collapse at FedEx Field last season.

If that doesn’t ring a bell, it happened after a 20-16 Commanders (then Washington Football Team) loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 17.

If you still can’t remember what happened, lucky you, there’s a video.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

As you can see it, looked like a lot of Birds fans trying to press the flesh with Jalen Hurts. The stadium railing couldn’t take that much leaning and gave way, nearly clobbering Hurts in the process.

The Eagles quarterback wrote a letter after the incident in which he voiced his concerns for the fans’ long-term well-being.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sent a letter today to the Washington Football Team and the NFL, asking what follow-up action will be taken after a “near-tragic incident” when a railing collapsed Sunday at FedEx Field. Several fans fell; Hurts narrowly avoided potentially serious injury. pic.twitter.com/dfgwGndH9h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2022

A few fans took that opportunity to snag some selfies with Hurts which was sure to garner some sweet, sweet social media clout, while others turned their sights on the Commanders.

ESPN’s John Keim reported that four fans filed the lawsuit which is seeking $300,000 in damages for physical and emotional damages.

This will amount to around $75,000 per person. If they win, the money will help cover loss of income, medical bills and “pain and suffering.”

The Commanders aren’t the only ones defendants. FedEx Field owner Washington Football Incorporated Stadium, Contemporary Services Corp. (ushers and security personnel), and Company Does (maintenance and repairs) were also named in the suit.

