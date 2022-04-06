Fans React To $151 Burger The Braves Are Selling This Season

The Atlanta Braves will sell a $151 burger at Truist Park during the 2022 season that will offer fans some of the finer things in life while they watch the defending World Series champions.

Are you in the mood for a Wagyu beef patty topped with cage-free, pan-fried eggs resting on top of gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras? The Braves have the burger just for your tastes. They’ll even include grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli all on a toasted bun and parmesan waffle fries on the side.

All for the low, low price of $151!

Or there are always stadium hot dogs and a beer.

As expected, fans didn’t exactly cheer for this new food offering that is more suited for a five-star restaurant than a ballpark where fans are flipping peanuts into their mouths and sucking down high-priced draft beers.

In 2021, it cost an average of $253 for a group of four people to attend a Major League Baseball game. That figure was up 4.5% from 2020, and with inflation showing no signs of slowing down, you’ll want to have plenty of room on the credit card to catch a game in 2022 to suck down a $151 burger.

Let’s go to the fan reaction to this hot new 2022 food item:

Thought those were deflated green balloons. https://t.co/Xi4OBb71VK — danny 📸 🚲 ⚾️ 🇬🇹 (@gatodejazz) April 6, 2022

Sitting in my $20 outfield bleacher seats and ordering a $151 burger from the concessions stand that's stacked too vertically to eat unless you're Scooby Doo https://t.co/nQSl3MFtke — Dumpster Cat (@BigSandwichGuy) April 6, 2022

the extra $$ they’re charging is to pay the janitors for the impending destruction of the bathrooms… https://t.co/Ew6i1CB08J — mad factory films (@madfvctory) April 6, 2022

Inflation will destroy us all https://t.co/63QkHpZCvN — GUNNAlSFAT (@GUNNAlSFAT) April 6, 2022

that looks like bile-y diarrhea in a bun https://t.co/GjuUP4pTMa — Dollop Trollop (@BappiChainz) April 6, 2022

Apparently there's a replica World Series ring that comes with this https://t.co/Q2kPjQPlQo — Chris In Tacoma (@Chatham253) April 6, 2022

$151??! Nah they trippin. But at the same time, a hotdog & coke together are about that amount too so 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/x2hqT2AM3p — B-DOG (@bharper90) April 6, 2022