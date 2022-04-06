in MLB

Fans React To $151 Burger The Braves Are Selling This Season

The Atlanta Braves will sell a $151 burger at Truist Park during the 2022 season that will offer fans some of the finer things in life while they watch the defending World Series champions.

Are you in the mood for a Wagyu beef patty topped with cage-free, pan-fried eggs resting on top of gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras? The Braves have the burger just for your tastes. They’ll even include grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli all on a toasted bun and parmesan waffle fries on the side.

All for the low, low price of $151!

Braves 151 dollar burger
The Atlanta Braves will sell a $151 dollar burger during the 2022 season at Truist Park / via Twitter / Getty Images

Or there are always stadium hot dogs and a beer.

As expected, fans didn’t exactly cheer for this new food offering that is more suited for a five-star restaurant than a ballpark where fans are flipping peanuts into their mouths and sucking down high-priced draft beers.

In 2021, it cost an average of $253 for a group of four people to attend a Major League Baseball game. That figure was up 4.5% from 2020, and with inflation showing no signs of slowing down, you’ll want to have plenty of room on the credit card to catch a game in 2022 to suck down a $151 burger.

Let’s go to the fan reaction to this hot new 2022 food item:

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

