Kansas City Fire Receives 69 Calls From Freezing Fans Attending Dolphins-Chiefs, Seven Treated For Hypothermia

Videos by OutKick

It turns out that not all of the 71,492 fans who braved the elements in Kansas City for the Dolphins – Chiefs playoff game dressed accordingly. A significant number of fans were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for both hypothermia and frostbite.

With the temperature at four below zero at kickoff, Saturday’s Wild Card game was the fourth-coldest kickoff temperature in NFL history and the coldest ever played at Arrowhead Stadium. The wind chill was of course much, much colder than four below.

READ: HERE ARE THE TOP 5 COLDEST MOMENTS FROM SATURDAY’S FRIGID CHIEFS-DOLPHINS GAME

According to KMBC, the Kansas City Fire Department received a total of 69 calls from folks inside the stadium or in the parking lot with nearly half the calls being for hypothermia. In total, KCFD transported 15 people from the game to a hospital with seven receiving treatment for hypothermia and another three being treated for frostbite.

Chiefs and Dolphins fans inside Arrowhead Stadium this past weekend felt the elements in a major way. (Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Those numbers may not paint the full frozen picture for fans inside the stadium as they don’t reflect walk-ins that occurred at the seven first aid stations inside the building. It’s a safe bet plenty of folks stopped by the stations throughout the game as temperatures dipped to eight below zero.

The cold weather certainly seemed to affect the Dolphins much more than the hometown Chiefs as Miami’s offense was stagnant throughout the entire contest.

After knocking off the Dolphins 26-7, the Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday for a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line. The high temperature in Buffalo on Sunday is a balmy 26 degrees, which should feel like a scorcher compared to what the Chiefs endured against the Dolphins.