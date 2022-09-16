Fans Hate Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show

Football viewers weren’t the biggest fan of the debut Amazon Thursday Night Football pre-game show.
Amazon rolled out its TNF pre-game panel — including Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick on analysis — on Thursday ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs showdown.
Amazon’s first show was choppy at best.
From the cringe Dude Perfect skit; terrible sound mixing that muted most of the analysts; praising Amazon owner Jeff Bezos as he walked around Arrowhead; and peaking with Thompson’s ill-timed transition to Britt Reid’s DUI after Sherman spoke on Justin Herbert’s arm — Amazon’s showing on primetime TV that hosting the NFL is no easy task.
Hopefully Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels have better luck than this on the play-by-play.
The one winner from the show: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s wardrobe.
Here are the best reactions to the pre-game madness:
