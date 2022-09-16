Fans Hate Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show

Football viewers weren’t the biggest fan of the debut Amazon Thursday Night Football pre-game show.

Amazon rolled out its TNF pre-game panel — including Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick on analysis — on Thursday ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs showdown.

Amazon’s first show was choppy at best.

From the cringe Dude Perfect skit; terrible sound mixing that muted most of the analysts; praising Amazon owner Jeff Bezos as he walked around Arrowhead; and peaking with Thompson’s ill-timed transition to Britt Reid’s DUI after Sherman spoke on Justin Herbert’s arm — Amazon’s showing on primetime TV that hosting the NFL is no easy task.

Hopefully Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels have better luck than this on the play-by-play.

The one winner from the show: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s wardrobe.

Here are the best reactions to the pre-game madness:

Who TF thought it was a good idea to put TNF on Amazon Prime pic.twitter.com/AvLO76Or5k — . (@305Gshine) September 15, 2022

Can someone turn up Charissa Thompson’s mic? #TNF — Alec Nolan (@AlecABC30) September 15, 2022

What an awkward transition from discussing Herbert’s arm right into Andy Reid’s son’s DUI… bizarre — Rob Quinn (@RobQuinn619) September 15, 2022

Sherman: “Herbert really has a huge arm, what do you think?”



Charissa Thompson: “Andy Reid’s son paralyzed a kid” https://t.co/d2UHlM0JiH — Rob Quinn (@RobQuinn619) September 15, 2022

@LeBatardShow @MichaelRyanRuiz @ChrisWittyngham the Amazon TNF production values might be worse than the Manning cast. This is a disaster so far. Kirk and Al look dreadful what awful makeup and lighting. No scrawl names for the announcers. Bad field sound. — Ken S (@KenShad) September 15, 2022

You have Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, maybe the two best QB’s in the NFL, and you put the game on Amazon Prime? Seriously NFL? #LACvsKC #TNF — Austin (@AustinPlanet) September 15, 2022

Well I guess we can’t watch #TNF anymore because they decided to take the game off of their own network and sell out to Amazon. RIP @NFL I hope the paycheck is worth losing viewers 🤷‍♂️ — Snivrac (@snivrac) September 15, 2022

Jeff Bezos is here at Arrowhead for the debut of #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/6NbNxtezpm — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 15, 2022

Dude Perfect? In September Two Thousand And Twenty Two? — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 15, 2022

@PFTCommenter why the fuck do we have to watch Dude Perfect I just want football — Stevie Franchise (@StevieFranch1se) September 15, 2022

On behalf of all of us, why are we being subjected to TNF on Amazon prime. Why. — KHG (@_K8HG) September 15, 2022

TNF on Amazon is cringe. — Victor D. Kidd, Ph.D. LMSW (@therealDrKidd) September 15, 2022

amazon prime ruined tnf smh… — NoPicYetGuy (@WhatCommonSens) September 15, 2022

This TNF pregame show on Amazon is fucking ass … — Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) September 15, 2022

Already sick of all the Amazon commercials on #TNFonPrime I get it’s on Prime but damn. #TNF #NFL #LACvsKC — Kelsey (@yeslek772) September 15, 2022

These dude perfect people seem extremely annoying. — Anastacia Williams (she/her) (@Anastacia026) September 15, 2022

Get these fucking nerds off my screen #dudeperfect — Hinkie died for our sins (@yourtalkischeap) September 15, 2022

Those Dude Perfect guys are lame as hell. #TNF — 𝙹𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚢 𝟻 (@malo5k) September 15, 2022

WHO THE FUCK IS DUDE PERFECT — Jared (@wholesomejared) September 15, 2022

Ay this Amazon TNF broadcast sound is terrible — S.Carter (@SECarter615) September 15, 2022

Good grief Amazon needs to tweak this brutal #thursdaynightfootball pregame show. The audio is way off and it’s clear that they have too many rookies. #TNF #TNFonPrime — Mike Lupole (@MLupole) September 15, 2022