Fans Are Losing It Over ABC’s Texas-Oklahoma Game Feed Screw Up

Texas-Oklahoma fans were left puzzled, confused and angry as the national ABC broadcast game feed had major tech issues.

Unfortunately, it came at the worst possible time as within just a few minutes into the game when No. 3 Texas did a fake punt against rival No. 12 Oklahoma. The only issue, viewers had to piece it together like it was a ’90s bootleg Cinemax channel at night time.

The Oklahoma-Texas ESPN on ABC broadcast has been full of technical difficulties, including right in the middle of this fake punt from the Longhorns. 🏈📺😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/7YffxdHQ6h — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2023

Eventually, word got around to broadcasters Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit who apologized for the technical mess.

"We apologize; we're dealing with some serious technical issues (on this Oklahoma-Texas ESPN on ABC broadcast)… It's a power issue. Our crew is as good as any trying to get things in terms of the cameras and microphones back up and running."- Chris Fowler pic.twitter.com/r0VW3eFh07 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2023

“We apologize [to our viewers]” Fowler said while also blaming it on power issues that the ABC tech teams are working on and trying to get the “microphones back up and running.”

Hey ABC, just take out the Nintendo game cartridge, blow on it twice and put it back into the machine! Everyone knows that’s how to fix any skipping issue!

Coincidentally enough, the ESPN2 alternate cast had no problems with it. And just who was calling that one? Mr. ESPN himself, the savior, the golden boy, Pat McAfee.

I wouldn’t put it past him or his crew to have sabotaged or rearranged the cable wires in the broadcast trucks. We all know McAfee wants to do even more for the network than the 10 things they already have him doing.

This is ESPN/ABC's way to force everyone to watch the Pat McAfee broadcast. :/ — Patrick (@panderson1988) October 7, 2023

Eventually, ESPN got their act together and properly handled a matchup between two top-15 ranked teams. The game has been a back and forth battle with both fan bases and players realizing just how important a victory would be in this long-heated battle between both Universities.