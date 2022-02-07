FanDuel Sportsbook: Grab this Incredible 56-1 Odds Boost for Super Bowl LVI

We’re in for another intriguing Super Bowl matchup almost destined to be a classic. And some of you may be getting ready to bet on the “Big Game,” some for the first time. Luckily for you, the FanDuel Sportsbook offers an unbelievable chance to turn $5 into $280!

Yes, you read that right! Here’s the deal: Bet up to $5 on either the Rams or Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, and the FanDuel Sportsbook will boost your odds to an incredible 56-to-1 odds, valid for new users only.

It’s a Moneyline bet, which means if the team you pick wins outright, you’ll profit a whopping $280 on your investment! The boost is available in the FanDuel Sportsbook after your initial deposit.

If you’ve been thinking about opening an account but waiting for the right time, look no further. You’ve got an excellent opportunity to start your FanDuel Sportsbook betting career with significant profit during the biggest sporting event of the year.

So, what are you waiting for?! Sign up by clicking this link!

Here are the current betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook :

(odds subject to change)

Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

(February 13, 2022 – Kickoff @ 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Moneyline: Bengals (+162), Rams: (-194)

Spread: Bengals +4 (-110), Rams -4(-110)

Total: 49 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

Early Betting Analysis:

Only a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Los Angeles Rams will attempt to become the second team to accomplish that feat when Super Bowl LVI is played at Sofi Stadium. Still, don’t expect the location of the game to have much of an impact on the final score as the 49ers showed us that the Rams do not necessarily have a huge fan base in Los Angeles.

However, based on what we saw on Sunday the Rams are the better team and we’d expect them to win Super Bowl LVI. Although the Bengals were able to upset the Chiefs, we also need to consider the fact that they looked lifeless when they were down early 21-3. The Bengals have also yet to play an elite defense during the playoffs. Remember when the Titans sacked Joe Burrow 9 times?

With the line currently at four points, oddsmakers are expecting a close game. The spread opened at Rams -3.5. However, early money on the Rams moved the line by a half-point to Rams -4. Public money will likely rush in on the over, so expect sportsbook to need a close game and the under to be profitable. It will be interesting to see where these lines end up on February 13 as more money pours in.

You can bet on the Super Bowl now via our incredible partners at the FanDuel Sportsbook .