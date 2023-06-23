FanDuel Plays Dumb About Shams Charania Affecting 2023 NBA Draft Odds With Scoot Henderson Report

Videos by OutKick

Well, I guess FanDuel is going to piss on us and say it’s raining. Bettors discussed the elephant in the room on Twitter, which is NBA insider, and “FanDuel Partner,” Shams Charania’s reporting influencing odds for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Shams went on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday morning to discuss scuttlebutt prior to the NBA Draft later that night. Charania mentioned how the Charlotte Hornets were interested in drafting Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday.

Shortly afterward, Sham’s partner, FanDuel, jacked up the odds for “Henderson to be taken 2nd in the 2023 NBA Draft” to -900. Obviously, Twitter threw a temper tantrum when the Hornets took Brandon Miller 2nd. And rightfully so.

Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 2nd by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

However, in an effort to ease everyone’s mind about the suspicious activity, FanDuel released a laughable response …

FanDuel breaks silence on @ShamsCharania Scoot to No. 2 backlash from bettors in a statement:



“FanDuel is not privy to any news that Shams breaks on his platforms.”



More to come on @ActionNetworkHQ. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 23, 2023

Excuse me, FanDuel. “Not privy to any news that Shams breaks on his platforms”? I mean come on, haha. FanDuel has the internet, right? At minimum, FanDuel watched Shams on The Pat McAfee Show and reacted.

I had to look up “privy” just to make sure FanDuel used the right word. Apparently, FanDuel is saying it didn’t have knowledge of Shams’ report before ahead of time. Which appears to be a lie. Notice the time of the Tweets below …

Scoot Henderson is -900 to go second overall at FanDuel pic.twitter.com/FpbJ6P1i5F — Jonathan Von Tobel (@meJVT) June 22, 2023

"Portland knows that they have to improve this team to keep Damian Lillard..



Amen Thompson had a very strong workout in Portland and he made an impression on them" @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/V2fbWuErvR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

VSIN NBA handicapper tweeted out Henderson being a -900 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook at 9:20 a.m. PT Thursday morning. The Pat McAfee Show‘s social media team tweeted out Shams appearance five minutes later.

The Shams Charania and FanDuel Sportsbook partnership looks sketchy

I’m sure it took McAfee’s social team a few minutes to cut up Shams’ appearance and turn it into a post. So perhaps FanDuel didn’t have prior knowledge of his Charania’s report. But, FanDuel’s argument is thin, at best.

Whether or not FanDuel knew of Shams’ report beforehand, it’s a bad look for both parties. McAfee broke down the situation with NFL insider Ian Rapoport and shot Shams some bail on his show Friday.

"I was following what happened with Shams last night..



"This unfortunately does happen because reporting on the draft is incredibly hard" @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xRJmsehflY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2023

Like I said Friday morning, I’m not sure how to feel about the Shams and FanDuel partnership. I’m not going to sit here and tell you “I’d decline FanDuel’s money”. But, the sketchiness of this situation is only made worse by FanDuel’s BS response.

Let’s turn to my north star of NBA gambling, Haralabos Voulgaris, for some clarity on this situation. For those of you unfamiliar with Voulgaris, he may be the most successful NBA bettor ever.

I don't think there is anything nefarious going on but I find it puzzling that a regulated Sportsbook is allowed to take bets on the NBA draft and also employ an "insider" who can tweet nonsense that can move the betting markets. — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) June 23, 2023

End of the Day I honestly believe that all these false info tweets are strictly to farm engagement and give these guys what they really want – more clicks.



What a way to make a living. — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) June 23, 2023

Voulgaris pretty much covers all the bases of this topic. Are Shams and FanDuel in cahoots to fleece bettors? Probably not. Is out of question that this could happen? Definitely not. Does it look bad? Absolutely.

The bottom line is FanDuel and Shams have some explaining to do. FanDuel throwing its arms up and saying “How were we supposed to know?” just ain’t cutting it.

