Fan Outruns Security At Marlins, Phillies Game; Kicks Off Ninth-Inning Rally For Philly

Runner on the loose!

Dashing through loanDeport Park with a 1-0 Marlins lead, one fan in Miami stole the show as he outran venue security on the field grass and escaped by jumping the outfield wall in a spectacular show of athleticism.

The fan coincidentally changed fortunes for the Phillies, who led a three-run rally in the ninth inning to defeat the Marlins, 3-1.

According to Bally Sports’ Jeremy Taché, the “streaker” (he was wearing clothes) was later apprehended by security.

So this “streaker” just outran security?!?!?!?



Made it to hop over the outfield wall and disappeared into the night LOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/xglqWg9QJ6 — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) August 2, 2023

On Tuesday, the Phillies spoiled the save for former Mets reliever David Robertson in his second game with the Marlins.

With one out in the ninth, Robertson gave up a base hit to Jake Cave and saw Bryce Harper score the tying run with a high-flying double off the left-field wall.

Bryce Harper in late and close (7th inning or later) situations so far this season: .431/.500/.608pic.twitter.com/tud2HqQ8m6 — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 2, 2023

Nick Castellanos launched a homer with a runner on first for the 3-1 lead, which the Phillies held onto for the win.

Call it coincidence or luck.

The blown save crushed Robertson. He was the first domino to fall in Steve Cohen’s New York fire sale, which was capped on the day of the trade deadline by shipping Justin Verlander to Houston. New York unloaded Verlander and Max Scherzer to ease their expensive pitching rotation for a long-term plan.