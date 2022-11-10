Fan Goes Viral For Perfectly Predicting Jets Record With Coin Flip

The New York Jets are one of the big surprises in the NFL this season, but one fan ain’t impressed.

In fact, he saw the whole thing coming!

In a now viral tweet, our man ‘@noonernation’ apparently put together the Jets’ win-loss record for the entire season by simply flipping a coin. He wrote down the results for every game, and has the Jets finishing 11-6 and ultimately losing in the AFC title game.

He also did this … in August! And, through nine weeks, his lucky coin is perfect.

Just did a coin flip to predict the Jets season and this is what happened 👀 @NYJ_Matt @NyjMike pic.twitter.com/rJXxdvHGxV — Nooner (@noonernation) August 21, 2022

Fan goes viral for Jets season predictions

I mean, come on. Wild stuff. Legendary stuff.

What are the odds?! Yes, I know they’re technically 50/50 for every game, but this cat is a perfect 9-0 so far. And he HAD to be sweating Sunday’s game against the Bills, right?

If I was doing this before the season and the coin said the Jets would beat Buffalo, I’d throw it all away and start over. No chance I’d ride with that.

But our guy stuck with the coin, and the Jets whipped Josh Allen and the fellas last weekend. Wild.

While it’s all ham and eggs right now in New Jersey, there appear to be some storm clouds on the horizon, so buckle up.

The New York Jets are a machine this season and a coin knew it all would happen. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Looks like the Buffalo win went right to their heads, as Gang Green comes out of the bye week with back-to-back losses to the Pats and Bears.

Probably a decent bet, too. Justin Fields is on another planet right now.

Don’t worry, though! Look at that stretch run for this team, winning five straight – including beating Buffalo AGAIN – before dropping the season-finale in Miami.

Then it’s a playoff run all the way to the AFC Championship game, where the Cinderella story sadly ends.

Still, a great season! Give it up for the coin. Hell of a run.