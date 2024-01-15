Fan Dressed As Grim Reaper Trolls Jalen Hurts Ahead Of NFC Wild Card

Videos by OutKick

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles are doomed. Or at least, quarterback Jalen Hurts is.

Philadelphia faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 EST in an NFC Wild Card matchup. Hurts and the birds slumped their way into the postseason, losing five of their last six games. Despite that terrible streak of games, Philadelphia got a winnable first-round matchup in the Buccaneers. Furthermore, Philadelphia defeated this team 25-11 in the regular season.

But all of those good vibes got squashed today, and it happened before the game even started.

Hurts departed from the team hotel to head to Raymond James Stadium earlier Monday. Usually, visiting players don’t get much attention when they leave for a stadium. Your opponent leaves to head to the game, who in Tampa Bay will care about that?

Well, one guy did. Or should I say, death personified?

That’s right, one guy dressed as the Grim Reaper and waved to Hurts as he exited the hotel. The quarterback didn’t pay him any attention, he had headphones to get locked in.

But nonetheless, the Reaper stood there, perhaps signaling a dreadful night for the quarterback.

OMG…He dressed up as a Grim Reaper in front the Eagles bus in Tampa 🤣



and got Jalen Hurts…💀 pic.twitter.com/RZIbUX72kB — betr (@betr) January 15, 2024

It’s unclear if this man was a Buccaneers fan, since he only donned a black robe and sinister scythe. But you can safely assume he wasn’t there to send good vibes towards anyone on the Eagles.

Hurts and the Eagles could easily win this game, with or without A. J. Brown. But the Grim Reaper will watch this game closely, eager to claim a Philadelphia victim.