Steelers Fan Suffers Fatal Fall At Acrisure Stadium

A fan attending the Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game suffered a fatal fall at Acrisure Stadium (formerly named Heinz Stadium) on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department released a statement detailing that around 4:45 p.m., a fan fell from an escalator.

On October 2nd, @PghEMS and @PghPolice within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator.



Paramedics transported him in critical condition to a local hospital.

He later passed from his injuries.



“Around 4:45 p.m. on October 2nd, Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS and Pittsburgh Bureau of

Police within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator. … He later passed from his injuries,” the statement read.

The fan was in critical condition and transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. Additional reporting noted that the fan fell near “Gate C on the northwest corner of the stadium.”

An investigation is being launched regarding the fatal incident. The Steelers released a statement regarding the scene.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Statement from the #Steelers regarding a fan that was transported to the hospital following an apparent fall at Acrisure Stadium today.



Week 4 in Pittsburgh welcomed the New York Jets to Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers lost the game, 24-20.

Acrisure Stadium experienced storm-like conditions this weekend. Rain was pouring ahead of Sunday’s game and during Saturday’s college football contest between Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.

