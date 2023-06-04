Fan Catches AEW Wrestler Saraya Hurling NSFW Insult At A Heckler

Videos by OutKick

Professional wrestler Saraya Bevis, formerly known as WWE star Paige, is back in the ring with the AEW. Multiple suspensions and neck injuries led her to retire from in-ring competition in December 2017.

Saraya stayed with the WWE in various non-wrestling roles from 2018 to June 2022, when she parted ways with the wresting organization.

A few months after leaving the WWE she made her AEW debut. Then in October she had her first physical wrestling action since her in-ring retirement when she mixed it up with Britt Baker.

The confrontation was a setup for Saraya’s first actual in the ring action in more than five years. She took on Baker and she won her return to in-ring competition.

Fast forward to this week when Saraya teamed up with Chris Jericho for a mixed tag team match against Adam Cole and Britt Baker. The match served as AEW Dynamite’s main event.

Saraya and Jericho ended up on the losing end of the match. After the loss and the end of the show, Saraya was caught on camera hurling a “not safe for work” insult at a heckler as she stood on the entrance ramp.

The fan can be heard yelling “hey, you suck” at the 30-year-old. She quickly fires back with, “and you swallow bitch” before turning her focus back toward the ring.

It’s Good To See Saraya Bevis Back In The Ring For A Major Wrestling Organization

Sure there are worse things that can be, and are, said at wrestling events. The AEW would probably prefer that she wasn’t yelling profanities at the fans, but in the heat of the moment anything goes.

It’s just good to see her back in action. Saraya’s a big name former WWE wrestler with an enormous social media following.

It’s going to take a lot more than some profanity towards a fan for any kind of serious action to be taken.

Not to mention that the fan probably enjoyed getting to mix it up with one of the biggest names in the sport. It’s certainly an event that he’s not going to soon forget.