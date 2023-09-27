Fan At Bengals Game Is Bloodied After A War Of Racial Words, According To OutKick Source

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans and violence rolled on Monday night in Cincinnati where one guy went home with a sore eye.

According to my very, very well-placed boots on the ground, we had ourselves an old-fashioned war of racial words that ended up with one of the alleged racial slur hurlers bloodied in the 3rd quarter just as the Bengals offense was starting to get rolling.

“Story goes two guys were arguing over a seat in the 3rd qtr. black guy said a racial slur and vice versa, continue to argue and black guy popped the dude,” my source, who appears in this video, whom I’ve sucked down beers with over the years, reports.

Mathew Stafford isn't the only one that took a beating last night at Paycor Stadium, look at this guy pic.twitter.com/LyrvyNdA2j — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) September 26, 2023

No, I’m not going to tell you which guy I know, but it’s not the guy who had his eye lit up.

Now, I can hear the soy boys on Twitter crying about how all of a sudden there’s soooooo much violence at NFL games. Folks, this isn’t new. I’ve gone over this with you multiple times over the first three weeks of the season.

NFL fans have been punching each other for decades. It’s just that now we have cellphones to record the violence. The Twitter nerds think this stuff is suddenly a new phenomenon. It might be time to remind them how, in 1997, Philadelphia police started using a court system inside Veterans Stadium to get a handle on the crazies.

Now, the question we’ll need to address here at OutKick over the coming weeks is whether NFL stadiums should bring back the court system like they had in Philadelphia. Would it stop the violence? Would fans think twice about slugging some guy in a drunken brawl if it meant going in front of a judge at halftime?

These are questions worth exploring.