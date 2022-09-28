Famous US Skier Hilaree Nelson Found Dead In Nepal

Renowned American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson has been found dead in Nepal. She was 49.

According to the New York Post, Hilaree Nelson was skiing down Mount Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain in the world. She was with her partner, Jim Morrison, when she fell into a crevasse.

On Wednesday, Officials confirmed to NBC News that her body had been found on the mountain’s south side.

According to expedition company Shangri-La Nepal Trek, Nelson’s body was taken to Kathmandu by helicopter. There are plans to perform an autopsy to determine Nelson’s cause of death.

Tributes poured out on social media after Nelson’s death was announced.

R.I.P Hilaree Nelson

The NorthFace athlete, skier and mountaineer, died on ski descent from Manaslu. Thoughts and prayers with her kids

#RIPHilareeNelson pic.twitter.com/YclYw48JLW — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) September 28, 2022

This one hurts. @hilareenelson has been an underground hero of mine for a long time. Before I knew of ski mountaineering, before I started partaking in the act of climbing and skiing mountains, I remember being a young skier who was mesmerized by this wo… https://t.co/8HrArU2vHr pic.twitter.com/wihJdHmWIp — Cody Townsend (@codytownsend) September 28, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hilaree Nelson, one of the most prolific ski mountaineers in the world, a National Geographic Explorer and recipient of the 2018 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award.



Read more about her legacy https://t.co/v4IpnU4s3B — Nat Geo Travel (@NatGeoTravel) September 28, 2022

Nelson Was Headed Down Mount Manaslu’s 1,863 Meter Summit

Just about one week before her death, Nelson posted an expedition update to her Instagram page.

“These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways,” she wrote. “I am challenged to find the peace and inspiration from the mountain when it’s been constantly shrouded in mist.”

Nelson was one of the most respected ski mountaineers of her generation. She was born in Seattle but was living in Telluride, Colorado at the time of her death.

North Face, a company with whom Nelson had a relationship, also sent along their condolences.

“Hilaree Nelson held a spirit as big as the places she led us to. She embodied possibility. Her adventures made us feel at home in the vastness of the world,” the company said in a statement.