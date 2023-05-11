Famous Finebaum Caller, Phyllis From Mulga, Passes Away

Videos by OutKick

The Paul Finebaum Show is unlike any other sports talk radio show in the country. Host, Paul Finebaum, mostly stays out of the way and lets his cast of crazy characters take over the airwaves for several hours each day. One of the show’s most famous callers, Phyllis from Mulga, has died.

With a heavy heart, wishing a final farewell to Phyllis Chapple-Perkins. Known to so many as The Bama Avenger…The First Lady of the Finebaum Show…or, simply, Phyllis from Mulga.



An unforgettable force of a woman, she helped define this show as a place where college football… pic.twitter.com/1pgnT2aK8I — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 11, 2023

I worked on the Paul Finebaum Show for several years during my time at ESPN. There is no question in my mind that my best times at the Worldwide Leader came working for Paul Finebaum.

I developed personal relationships with many of the callers. How could I not? They called the show almost every day. I spoke to Finebaum callers more frequently than I talked to my own family.

Phyllis was one of the sweetest, most kind-hearted people you’d ever want to meet. Her on-air persona was that of a passionate — often crazy — Alabama supporter. She did not take kindly to people coming after her beloved Crimson Tide.

Phyllis Perkins, known to the Paul Finebaum Show community as Phyllis from Mulga, passed away on Wednesday. (Credit: AL.com)

But off the air, Phyllis was a delight. She was often soft-spoken and never called the show without asking me how I was doing. Phyllis and I would chat for a few minutes before I put her on the air. Like many callers, she enjoyed talking with the staff off-the-air almost as much as she loved talking to Paul Finebaum.

Phyllis was truly one-of-a-kind. She embodied everything the Paul Finebaum Show represents: passionate fans expressing the intense emotions brought out by college football.

Phyllis from Mulga delivered some of the most memorable calls in Paul Finebaum Show history

The best way to honor her is to share some of her best moments. If you’ve never heard a Phyllis phone call, you’re in for a treat.

"All Alabama is going to do is meet you in a couple weeks and kick your a**! Do you understand me @JamesCarville? Shut up about my team!"



Phyllis still has it & today the legendary caller may have delivered the call of the season. pic.twitter.com/NyvIodFPdC — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 22, 2018

Phyllis was so famous, that ESPN invited her to appear on SportsCenter.

RIP, Phyllis.

And, just for you: Roll Tide.