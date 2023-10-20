Family Of Jamea Harris Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Ex-Alabama Star Brandon Miller

Videos by OutKick

The family of a woman murdered near the University of Alabama has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Darius Miles, Michael Davis and former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller.

Miles and Davis are facing capital murder charges in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Jan. 15. According to police testimony, Miller provided the gun used in Harris’ murder, but he was not charged with a crime.

Harris’ mother, Decarla Raietta Heard, filed the wrongful death lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division. She’s asking for a jury trial to award damages.

Heard is on record saying the ordeal that led to the deadly shooting began when the suspects tried talking to her daughter, who told them she had a boyfriend.

When Miller got to the scene, Miles told Davis, “The heat is in the hat,” according to police testimony. Det. Branden Culpepper said that meant a gun was present, according to AL.com.

Miles added, “There’s one in the head.” That, Culpepper said, meant a round was in the chamber.

At the time of the murder, Miller was Alabama hoops’ biggest star and the SEC’s leading scorer. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oates said he knew Miller provided the gun, but he just chalked it up to “wrong place, wrong time.”

Miller was drafted No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets over the summer. He signed a four-year, $49 million contract in July.

Brandon Miller Delivered The Murder Weapon

Investigators confirm the gun was retrieved from the back of Miller’s car.

And the new lawsuit alleges Miles, Davis and Miller “knew or should have known that bringing a dangerous weapon to a dispute and discharging said weapon would likely result in harm.” In addition, the complaint states that “as a direct or proximate consequence of the negligence or wantonness of each of the defendants,” Harris suffered serious injuries resulting in her death.

But Miller’s attorney, Jim Standridge, said his client had “no knowledge of any intent to use the weapon” nor did he know that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.

Because surely a couple of guys asking for a gun outside of a bar in the middle of the night have nothing but good intentions.

Heard’s attorney, Kirby D. Farris isn’t buying that, either. And it’s important to note that a person can be liable in a civil action even if he isn’t charged or convicted in a criminal court.

“They would like to hear testimony from all three of the young men involved concerning what they did, said and saw,” Farris said.

“The family would like the opportunity, through their attorneys, to investigate why and how the gun was brought to the scene of a confrontation that resulted in the death of their daughter. Once we have had the opportunity to evaluate the evidence in the case, we can make decisions about the degree of culpability, if any, of each.”

