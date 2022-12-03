Family Home Of Iranian Climber Who Didn’t Wear Hijab Destroyed: VIDEO

Two months after Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi made headlines for not wearing a hijab during competition, which is mandated by law Iran, police have reportedly destroyed her family’s villa in the northwestern Iranian province of Zanjan.

Elnaz’s brother, Davood, all but confirmed the demolition, posting a photo to social media showing the destroyed garden while asking, “Where are you, justice?”

“Whatever (life) gives us, we accept it, whether it is grief, happiness, bitterness or poison,” he added, according to reports.

Elnaz Rekabi is under house arrest for violating Iranian law.

Rekab competed with her head uncovered in South Korea in October, just as anti-regime protests broke out across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini was in the custody of the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

According to local reports, Elnaz, 33, is remanded under house arrest. She has since apologized for violating Iran’s mandatory hijab legislation, saying the move was unintentional. Outlets have also noted that it remains unclear whether those comments were made under duress.

BBC, meanwhile, was told the apology was forced.

Upon returning from the October competition, Davood was arrested and has since been sentenced to pay the equivalent of $5,000 for an undisclosed “violation.” Elnaz, meanwhile, was placed under house arrest.

Both CNN and IranWire obtained videos of the demolition, which shows a destroyed structure and medals on the ground.

Videos of the destruction have also started to leak on social media.