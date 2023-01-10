Familiar Schools Atop 2023-24 College Football Playoff Betting Odds, But Keep An Eye On These Two Teams

DraftKings Sportsbook wasted no time following the Georgia Bulldogs‘ thrashing of the TCU Horned Frogs in the title game to open up the 2023-24 College Football Playoff championship odds.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you can probably guess the leaders in the clubhouse for CFP title odds. Even though the top-three schools listed are all losing their starting quarterbacks.

(Note: This is the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff format. The CFP will be expanding to 12 teams starting in 2024-25).

Odds for the 2023-24 College Football Playoff championship from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Jan. 10th at 12:45 p.m. ET.

For the top-three schools listed, it’s reload not rebuild. Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are all mainstays because of immaculate recruiting under their current head coaches.

Per On3.com, ‘Bama has the highest recruiting rating for the 2023 field, followed by the Bulldogs second, and the Buckeyes are fifth. Between those three schools, there are 11 five-star and 53 four-star recruits combined.

Another new factor to consider when forecasting college football futures is the transfer portal. Not one of the three schools listed above are ranked higher than 19th in transfer portal index score, per On3.com.

CFP betting ‘leans’

USC Trojans (+1400)

The Trojans’ defense is trash, which is an annual concern for a Lincoln Riley-coached team at this point. Yet USC is loaded with talent including the return of Heisman trophy-winning Trojans QB Caleb Williams.

Also, USC will be a massive favorite to win the Pac-12 with the Oregon Ducks (+3000) and Utah Utes (+4000) much further down the College Football Playoff championship odds board.

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning it during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis Astor Ballroom in New York City. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A one-loss USC (at the time) had a chance to make the 2022-23 College Football Playoff if it beat Utah in the Pac-12 championship. Even if the Trojans lose to Utah or Notre Dame, they could still make the CFP.

There’s a solid chance Michigan and Ohio State cannibalizes themselves in the Big Ten, even though both made the College Football Playoff in 2023. The same can be said about the SEC schools with top-10 odds to win the national title.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+2500)

The Fighting Irish made perhaps the biggest splash in the transfer portal this offseason. Notre Dame lured QB Sam Hartman from Wake Forest to South Bend, Indiana.

Hartman is using his extended eligibility from the 2022 COVID season to finish his college career as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. The Fighting Irish’s weakest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade last year was in passing (72nd).

Wake Forest Demon Deacons QB Sam Hartman looks to pass the ball against the Duke Blue Devils on Nov 26, 2022 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wake Forest, thanks to Hartman, had the fourth-highest passing grade from PFF in 2022. Hartman was tied atop the ACC in TD passes (38) last season with UNC’s Drake Maye. He was second in passer efficiency rating.

Plus Notre Dame’s schedule next season is insane. People wrongfully assume the Fighting Irish don’t have a difficult schedule because they are an independent school. But that couldn’t be further from the case.

Notre Dame plays USC, Ohio State and Clemson next season. If the Fighting Irish can go 2-1 in those games, Notre Dame can make its third College Football Playoff ever in 2023-24.

Follow or fade my picks here, for not just college football but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, NFL, and college hoops as well!

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.