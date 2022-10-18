Famed Titans TE Delanie Walker Officially Retires From NFL

Catching touchdowns and bulldozing OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton — few were better at both than former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker. But he will no longer be doing the former, as Walker announced his official retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

In honor of @delaniewalker82’s retirement from the @Titans, here’s where he trucked @HuttonOutkick back in 2017.



Congratulations Delanie on a great career! pic.twitter.com/GRLLgk24Q0 — Brad Willis (@BradWillisTSHF) October 18, 2022 Walker tackles Hutton (circa 2017):

The look of fear or respect for Delanie Walker?

From shadowing San Francisco 49ers legend Vernon Davis to being the lead guy for Tennessee, Walker found solid production as a pass-catching and blocking TE across 14 seasons. And, perhaps more importanly, helped me win some fantasy leagues along the way.

Big-Time Titans TE, Delanie Walker

Walker played his way to three Pro-Bowl campaigns in Nashville. He caught his first regular-season touchdown as a sophomore in the NFL, on a pass from 34-year-old Niners QB Trent Dilfer.

Delanie went on to play 101 NFL games (from 2006-2019), recording 5,888 receiving yards and 37 total TDs.

The former Titans and 49ers tight end was respected by opposing defenses for his speed and tough catches.

It didn’t take long for other teams to start using TEs like Walker — a prototype of the modern pass-catching TE. Walker ran an impressive 4.49 40-time at 240 lbs coming out of Central Missouri.

In 2015, Delanie Walker usurped 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Amid a three-year hiatus from the League, Walker kept the option to return available, until finally calling it quits on Tuesday.

FORMER TITAN DELANIE WALKER READY TO WORK OUT FOR 49ERS

Walker spoke with the Titans on his forthcoming announcement and what it meant to officially retire with Tennessee.

“I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined,” Walker shared. “I dreamt about it, and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn’t going to let it get away from me.

“Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can’t thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you.”

Watch OutKick 360’s interview with Delanie Walker on Tuesday: