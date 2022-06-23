Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheau Has Bold Prediction For Upcoming Season

The dog days of NFL summer haven’t quite hit us yet, meaning that swigs of mid-practice water are dismissed for a guzzle or two of Kool-Aid. And make no mistake, Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheau is drinking the Kool-Aid by the gallon.

Atlanta’s fourth-year receiver believes that the Falcons, coming off a 7-10 season, are bound for the postseason.

“I feel like we’re a playoff team,” Zaccheaus told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We just (have) to put everything together.”

Few expect the Falcons to back up Zaccheaus’ claim, especially since the team traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason. Then again, it’s still June and everybody in the NFL is undefeated and riding high for at least another few months.

“(We need to) Really start fast at the beginning of the season and not get into a hole,” added Zaccheaus. “I just feel like as a team, we can shock a lot of people.”

Olamide Zaccheaus has big expectations for the Falcons in 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/oC4PoFZuCZ — Falcons Nation (@FalconsNationCP) June 22, 2022

Zaccheaus is coming off a season in which he played in all 17 games and recorded career highs in catches (31), yards (406) and touchdowns (three). He started 8 games.

In place of Ryan, Zaccheaus will be catching passes from either Marcus Mariota or rookie Desmond Ridder, each of whom has impressed. “Very humble guys,” said Zaccheaus of the new QBs. “I feel like we have things that we have to work out still, but we have to keep working, keep grinding. I think we’ll be all right if we keep doing that.”

Time will tell if the combination of the veteran receiver and his new quarterbacks will allow Atlanta to quench their playoff thirst or be left with a bitter taste in their mouths.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF