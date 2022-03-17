Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Deletes Tweet Promising That ‘It’s About To Get Scary In Atlanta’

The Atlanta Falcons are in play for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, so any time a Falcons player utters a peep, well, it’s news.

That’s especially the case for tweets like this one from Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts: “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta.”

It’s doubly the case since Pitts quickly deleted the tweet, as if he was told to take it down.

Pitts later claimed that the tweet was strictly in reference to the addition of cornerback Casey Hayward.

This is what I was talking about! My dawg back home 🤟🏾 @show_case29 https://t.co/zEGI3g1TXH — Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) March 17, 2022

Uh, yeah, sure. If that were actually the case, then why didn’t he just say that in the first place? And why did he feel the need to delete the tweet?

Watson has already told the Browns he’s not coming to Cleveland. That supposedly leaves the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and (drumroll, please) Atlanta Falcons as the three teams under consideration.

If Watson really does choose Atlanta, then veteran Matt Ryan will undoubtedly be on the way out. Maybe he would be part of a deal going back to the Texans.

Guess we will just have to wait for someone from Houston to tweet something … then delete it.