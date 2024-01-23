Falcons Punter Bradley Pinion Admires How CJ Stroud Puts God First In Interviews

Videos by OutKick

There’s been a lot of talk about Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud and how he’s not shy about showing his faith in interviews. Actually, most of the talk has been about NBC’s odd decision to clip that part out of his post-game interview following the Texans’ Wild Card Round win over the Cleveland Browns.

However, most people have a lot of respect for Stroud on this front and that includes Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion. He joined OutKick’s Dan Dakich on the latest episode of Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.

The 29-year-old punter out of Clemson talked about his respect for Stroud and Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, as well as how much he enjoys watching playoff football.

“I loved Houston’s little run,” Pinion said. “I think Stroud is an amazing player, I love that he puts Christ first in every single interview that he does and just leads with Christ.”

Pinion Talks DeMeco Ryans, How Nothing Can Touch Watching The NFL Playoffs

Stroud wasn’t the only Texan that Pinion said he has a lot of respect for. He said that he has known for quite some time that Ryans would prove to be a solid NFL head coach dating back to their time in San Francisco together.

“I was with him in San Francisco,” Pinion said of Ryans. “I knew he was going to be a heck of a head coach, I mean, he is just a phenomenal human being.”

It wasn’t just the Texans’ surprise run into the postseason that Pinion enjoyed keeping an eye on. He said playoff football is still one of his favorite things to watch.

“I love watching playoff football. It’s probably one of my favorite things to watch,” he said. “My wife is like, ‘Are you not tired of football yet?’ and I was like, ‘No, not at all.'”

While Pinion said he’d love for him and his Falcons to be playing in the postseason, he said that few things if any come close to watching the NFL Playoffs.

“If you ask me, the closest thing to it is March Madness, and it still doesn’t touch it,” Pinon said.

