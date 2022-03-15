Falcons Emerge As Deshaun Watson Suitor

The Atlanta Falcons have been looking for Matt Ryan‘s eventual successor, and ESPN reports the team has emerged as a sleeper team going after Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While the Deshaun Watson Tour is currently underway, with plans to stop by the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints — and the Cleveland Browns traveling to Houston to meet with the quarterback — the Falcons are now on the list of teams that have, or want to, meet with Watson.

“All options are open, but it’s not going to be easy,” a Falcons source said to ESPN regarding a potential Watson trade. The outlet reports another source described the Falcons as a “long shot” to land the 26-year-old QB, but said the team still has not met with him and could have the opportunity to persuade Watson in person.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images).

Watson has been repeatedly linked to the Panthers, and it looks as though new Saints head coach Dennis Allen has put the pressure on in pursuit of Watson.

While a grand jury chose not to indict Watson on a single criminal charge related to allegations of sexual misconduct, he still faces 22 civil lawsuits and the league’s investigation.

While the QB has denied any wrongdoing from the beginning — and requested a trade from the team before a single civil lawsuit was filed — the lawsuits and investigation could impact his trade value. It is also too soon to say whether the NFL will suspend him for any amount of time.

