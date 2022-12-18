Falcons DC Dean Pees Taken To Hospital After Pre-Game Collision

Pre-gaming went a bit too hard ahead of the Saints-Falcons game on Sunday.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees will not be on the sidelines for Atlanta after suffering a serious injury from a collision with a Saints player before the game started.

It appears a member of Falcons staff was just carted off the field. Didn’t see what happened. The person was being attended to by medical staff for a few minutes.

Working to find out who it was. pic.twitter.com/hYmlxZHEWM — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 18, 2022

Falcons veteran safety @e_harris_31 came over to check on Dean Pees right before he was carted off the field. Moment caught by @victorprieto_11.

A lot of folks on sideline were shaken up when I was down there; but very glad that news seems to be positive at this point. pic.twitter.com/Qeb2jOcuk9 — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 18, 2022

Pees appeared to suffer a neck injury when the Saints player crashed into him on the sidelines, requiring the 73-year-old DC to be stretchered off the field and ruled out for the game. Pees received medical attention at University Medical Center New Orleans.

Defense In Disarray Without Dean Pees

Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush will be the interim DC in Pees’ absence.

The team released a statement on Pees’ pre-game injury:

“Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision. He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing. Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today’s game.”

Falcons statement on DC Dean Pees. pic.twitter.com/riJqFIc43s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2022

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo announced that Pees was released from the hospital hours after the incident. Pees will travel back to Atlanta with the team.

Defense has been a real issue for the Falcons in the first half without Pees: surrendering 14 points on errant coverage, including giving up a 68-yard touchdown connection between Taysom Hill and wideout Rashid Shaheed.

THE NEED FOR SHAHEED! 🔥



68-yd TD pass from Taysom Hill #ATLvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/snhaoiFxmb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 18, 2022

The Falcons will need their own miraculous comeback on Sunday. Heading into the fourth, the Falcons are facing a 21-10 deficit, with first-time starting quarterback Desmond Ridder leading the charge.

