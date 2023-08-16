Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Continues To Live His Mustache Life To The Fullest, Asks How Many Games In London He Has To Win To Get Knighted

Videos by OutKick

The Atlanta Falcon’s biggest offseason addition can’t be found on the team’s roster. Instead, it’s perched atop the upper lip of head coach Arthrur Smith.

There’s been a culture change for the Dirty Birds, and it’s all thanks to Smith’s new push broom.

Smith debuted his new foray into facial hair last month. It truly was one of the strongest debuts in modern mustache history. The dude took to mustaches like a Civil War general or Pinkerton detective. It just looked like a natural fit right from the jump.

Few mustache unveilings receive the type of universal acclaim that Smith’s did.

He talked about his new mustache — which he correctly dubbed at the time as a “lifestyle change” — during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I feel like I'm better at everything with this mustache and it's a way of life..



If anything it gets your T levels up" 😂😂



Arthur Smith #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AwsmVV7MJ3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 16, 2023

Arthur Smith Continues To Be A Top-Tier Mustache Guy

“It’s a missed opportunity and I’m trying to make up for it now,” Smith said of not growing some lip lettuce sooner in life. He did however cop to experimenting with ‘staches a little in college, but honestly, who hasn’t?

Smith said that more than his coaching has seen a boost since he went full-mustache.

“I feel like, y’know, better at everything,” he said. “When you walk in places, doors get opened for you, they come right to you at the bar, you get the first table. I don’t know, there’s something about it. People view you differently when you walk in the end you’re rocking a ‘stache.”

McAfee asked Smith if that mustache might make him a little soft, but Smith said quite the opposite has been true.

“No, if anything, I think it gets your T-levels up,” he said.

Smith then lamented the fact that someone made him wear a golf shirt instead of letting him wear a cut-off.

One has to assume that was a safety precaution. A ‘stache and guns combo like that could tear a hole in the fabric of space, time, and perhaps even spacetime.

Atlanta Falcons head coach and mustache guy Arthur Smith wants to know how many games he has to win in London before he gets knighted. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

How Many Games In London Must A Coach Win Before He Gets Knighted?

Once things strayed from mustache chat, McAfee asked Smith about what he thought about the prospect of the NFL playing every night of the week.

Smith’s response — spoken like a true mustache guy — was don’t sign up to coach if you’re not willing to.

"I'm just trying to figure out what my record has to be in England to get knighted" 😂😂



Arthur Smith #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lFzwkl1du2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 16, 2023

“Look if you don’t want to do that, don’t sign the contract,” he said. “where the money’s going and the game, it’s growing. When things change, you may give your opinion, but once the rules are made and that’s what it is then don’t do it.”

Smith then mentioned that he and the Falcons are headed to London this year, after playing across the pond in 2021.

“We’re going over to London this year. We did it two years ago. It was awesome,” he said. “I’m still wondering what your record has to be to get knighted. If you play in London I think the winning coach should get knighted.”

That’s brilliant. Winning coaches should absolutely get knighted, and I think King Chuck over there would will to give Smith’s mustache its own MBE (Mustache of the British Order).

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle