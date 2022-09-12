Falcons Coach Takes A Shot At The Media Following Tough Loss

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith doesn’t sound like a huge fan of the media.

The Falcons lost a brutally tough game to the Saints 27-26 Sunday and following the week one defeat, Smith let the media know he doesn’t care if they already wrote the team’s obituary for the season.

Falcons start the season with a 27-26 loss to the Saints. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“You guys wrote our obituary back in May, and you’ll continue to write our obituary. Who cares,” the young NFL coach told the media following the tough loss to Jameis Winston and company.

"You'll continue to write our obituary. Who cares? We have 16 games."



Arthur Smith vows the #Falcons will "learn from this" loss. pic.twitter.com/az9VgAArVt — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) September 11, 2022

You know the season is underway when coaches start taking shots at the media. It’s a tale as American as apple pie and winning world wars.

Did he really go over the top here? Not at all. In fact, the Falcons head coach seemed pretty reserved all things considered.

He just let the media know he doesn’t care that nobody thinks the Falcons are going to make much noise. He didn’t raise his voice or yell.

Arthur Smith takes a shot at the media after losing to the Saints. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arthur Smith just looked like a broken man who had suffered a devastating defeat, and that’s exactly what happened.

Atlanta was up 26-10 early in the fourth quarter, and then everything fell apart. Smith was gearing up to win the first game of the season.

Instead, the Saints scored 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter to spoil his day. His response? Take a quick shot at the media for writing off his team.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts to losing to the Saints to open the season. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The NFL season is officially underway and it’s great to see a coach already mixing it up with the press. I can guarantee he won’t be the last.