Falcon That Eats Bats Has Made Its Way To U.S.

Videos by OutKick

For the first time, a bat falcon has been spotted in the United States. Is that newsworthy?

Well, only if you consider that the freaky flying fowl usually sets up shop in Mexico and Central America.

But according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the times, they are a changin’.

“Everyone that can catch a glimpse is looking at this bat falcon right now,” the organization posted on its Facebook page. “This is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.!”‘

The picture of the bat falcon comes from Southeast Texas, at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge and has a caption that reads, “Do I have something on my face? Why is everyone looking at me?”

Courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Facebook page

It was actually holding a strange unidentified large insect with wings in its mouth, er, beak. Or maybe it was a hummingbird. When it comes to bat falcons, the prey possibilities seem endless, as long as its victim knows how to soar.

“Bat falcons hunt bats at dusk but mainly eat small birds they catch in flight, according to EBird, an online database of bird observations. The birds can weigh 4.8 to 8.5 ounces,” MSN relayed.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service went on to identify the bird’s gender, judging it mostly by the size of his most important body part.

“Judging by the thickness of the tarsus and beak, it seems like a male,” the post read.