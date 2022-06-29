Fake Drake Wants $1M To Fight Real Drake

A guy by the name of Izzy, who goes by “Fake Drake”, is challenging the real Drake to a celebrity boxing match for $1 million and a promised to quit the impersonations shall he lose. If he wins, he also wants a deal with Drake’s record label “OVO”.

The guy really called it a celebrity boxing match. Ha. One of these guys made music until he amassed a $250 million net worth. The other has 150,000 Instagram followers with a heart shaved into his head to fool gullible women at the club that it’s a totally different person. Classic mental illness that he should have looked at.

🔔 | Fake Drake Signs Up To Fight The Real Drake For $1 Million https://t.co/4BggO6ShMk — LADbible News (@LADbibleUKNews) June 29, 2022

Fake Drake spoke on the “We In Miami” podcast where he spoke on the proposed showdown.

“I’m challenging Drake to a boxing match. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing. If you win, I’ll change my name from Izzy Drake to just Izzy, you know,” he said.

Damon Feldman, of Celebrity Boxing, confirmed with TMZ the bozo signed with them Wednesday and has booked a fight for August 27.

Apparently Drake knows all about the impersonations and doesn’t have a problem with it, sighting the fact “it doesn’t affect” him. A solid point, for sure, and the reality here is that Drake isn’t the proper messenger to tell the guy it’s weird. This is where parents come into play and break the news that it’s bizarre to walk into Florida clubs with direct intention to be confused with someone else. We probably shouldn’t feel too appalled when half the country’s youth emulates the Kardashian family free of charge. At least this guy is building a following and making money off this? It’s an OnlyFans, except his clothes are on.