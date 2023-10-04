Faith In Freddy: Bet Brewers Extend NL Wild Card Series Vs. D-Backs

updated

Videos by OutKick

It’s win or go home for the 2023 NL Central Milwaukee Brewers (0-1). They host the Arizona Diamondbacks (1-0) at American Family Field for Game 2 in their best-of-three NL Wild Card series. The D-Backs beat the Brew Crew 6-3 Tuesday in the series opener to Milwaukee’s season on the brink.

Arizona slugged 4 HRs in Game 1, three off of Brewers ace RHP Corbin Burnes whom they chased in the 4th inning. The D-Backs Game 1 starter only went 2.2 innings and they used six relievers to finish off the job.

For Game 2, Arizona gives RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA). This will be the 2nd consecutive year Gallen will be an NL Cy Young finalist. Gallen has pitched against the Brewers twice this season. He allowed just 1 ER in 14.0 IP with a 15/2 K/BB rate.

Milwaukee gives RHP Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86 ERA) the start Wednesday. Peralta pitches better at home and has been dominate as a short home favorite. Since 2021, the Brewers are 8-1 as a home favorite of -130 or less in Peralta home starts.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game 2 odds (PointsBet)

Betting odds for Diamondbacks at the Brewers Game 2 in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series at PointsBet.
Betting odds for Diamondbacks at the Brewers Game 2 in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series at PointsBet.

Given the starting pitching duel, I wouldn’t hate a look on the UNDER 7.5 (-110) in Diamondbacks-Brewers Game 2. However, I give a slight edge to Peralta, especially at home, and a massive edge to Milwaukee’s pitching staff.

When you look under the hood of their numbers, you could argue Peralta has better stuff than Gallen. According to Statcast, Peralta has a better expected ERA, expected batting average, exit velocity, K%, and whiff rate.

Milwaukee Brewers righty Freddy Peralta delivers a pitch vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Brewers righty Freddy Peralta delivers a pitch vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Milwaukee’s bullpen has the 2nd-best ERA in MLB (2.16 ERA) since the beginning of September. Granted, Arizona is right behind the Brewers with a 2.31 ERA but, again, the D-Backs used six arms in relief Tuesday.

Also, Arizona’s bats came alive in Game 1 but the D-Backs struggled at the dish down the stretch. Since September, Arizona’s lineup ranks 22nd or worse in wRC+, WAR, wOBA, K%, and hard-hit rate, per FanGraphs.

Finally, the bets are fairly even for Diamondbacks-Brewers Game 2. But, nearly two-thirds of the money is on Milwaukee’s moneyline (ML) at the time of writing, per Pregame.com. Oddsmakers are reacting by making the Brew Crew’s ML pricier.

My prediction: Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 2

BET 1.3 units on Milwaukee Brewers (-130) ML at PointsBet

🏈 New PointsBet Users: Get up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets 🏈
Sign up today and if your first bet doesn’t go as planned, you can get up to $1,000 in ‘second chance’ bets. Click HERE to claim this exclusive offer at PointsBet and be part of the game like never before! 21+ only. T&Cs apply.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

Arizona DiamondbacksDiamondbacks vs. Brewers Game 2Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game 2 best betsDiamondbacks vs. Brewers Game 2 picksFreddy PeraltaMilwaukee BrewersNL Wild Card SeriesZac Gallen

Written by Geoff Clark

Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events.

Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Clark graduated from St. John University.

Leave a Reply