Fade the Coasting Astros in Season Finale

Phillies vs. Astros, 4:10 ET

We’ve reached the end of the MLB season. It was an absolutely spectacular season that saw loyal followers pick up anywhere between 65 and 75 units just for clicking a couple of buttons. That’s pretty impressive if you ask me. Maybe others out there did better, but either way I hope you enjoyed the season, the writing, and the interaction. Let’s run it back in the playoffs and next year.

The only person that has been more consistent than me in the MLB this year is Framber Valdez. We now get to invest in him one final time before the regular season begins, and quite frankly, I’m a bit surprised he is starting this game. I can’t imagine he goes very deep, but you kind of have to let him add another quality start if you can, right? He’s racked up so many this season that it would be a shame to not. This might actually be a game the Astros just want him to get back on track. After posting 20+ quality starts, he had two bad starts in a row. Both in which he allowed more than three earned runs. He allowed 10 earned runs over his last two games. In his previous seven games before that, he allowed 10 runs combined. The Astros probably don’t care about the quality starts, and why should they? They have their eyes on a World Series.

Bailey Falter is pitching for the Phillies, a team that is officially in the playoffs. Falter is a decent pitcher, but nothing that you’re going to be super stoked about. He had a nice September overall with a 3.51 ERA. His best start was probably his most recent one against the Nationals – he went six innings and allowed just three hits and no earned runs. Neither of these teams are really playing for anything. The Phillies are in, which is something they had to scratch and claw for. The Astros are one of the best teams in the league. This game, though, is probably more of an audition for Falter to either make a start or at least the roster.

I think this is one of those games that the Phillies could steal from the Astros. Valdez has been great, and Falter against a playoff team concerns me a bit, but I think the hook will be quick on Valdez now that the quality start streak is over. I’m going to play the Phillies moneyline at +155.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024