Fade deGrom? Yep.

Is there any pitcher in the universe that seems to get less support than Jacob deGrom? I’m not talking recognition. Everyone seems to recognize that the guy is an absolute monster on the hill and one of the best pitchers of the last 20 years. However, I feel like the guy gets no run support.

deGrom returned from a season-long injury to post five frames of one-run ball. He did it on less than 60 pitches too, and that includes six strikeouts. The guy is unreal with how good he is. However, the Mets ended up scoring just one run and they lost the game to the Nationals 5-1. deGrom will be the favorite in this game, as he should be, he’s earned that. But this isn’t going to be a massacre in my opinion. I think the value is on the Braves because I would guess that deGrom goes maybe 75 pitches.

Spencer Strider is a welcome addition to the Braves rotation. After just two appearances last year, he is putting together quite the campaign and starting his 13th game for the Braves. He has a stellar 2.83 road ERA and doesn’t seem to be phased by where he pitches. He’s faced the Mets once and went 4.2 innings, allowing just one earned run. Even though that was a home game, I still think he did a nice job of keeping the Mets off balance and limiting damage. He did allow eight baserunners in the game so he needs to be wary of that if he wants to find success again.

I’m going to back the Braves in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024