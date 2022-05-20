Facebook Workers are Mad Meta Won’t Let Them Talk Abortion at Work

Facebook’s parent company Meta is prohibiting employees from discussing topics that pertain to abortion on Workplace, the internal communication platform at the company.

Facebook implemented this policy in 2019 but recently reiterated the rule after employees pushed for executives to reverse the ban, following a Supreme Court draft opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade.

A Meta explained to employees that talking about such a hot-button topic puts the company at “an increased risk” of a “hostile work environment.”

According to The Verge, the policy specifies that employees ought not to offer “opinions or debates about abortion being right or wrong, availability or rights of abortion, and political, religious, and humanitarian views on the topic.”

Before you call Facebook sexist and white — because, apparently, views on abortion are now racist — know that Meta still permits employees to chat about abortion on social media. The ban only states employees cannot discuss the topic while using the internal workplace.

Why would employees on the clock for a tech company need to talk about abortion anyway? Does anyone know? Neither do I.



Now, where I do criticize Meta is that they did make an exemption to allow employees to post about Black Lives Matter, immigration, and trans rights on Workplace. There’s no need for those discussions on a work program either.

No wonder Facebook is dwindling in quality. The employees spend most of their time arguing about BLM and complaining about a ban on discussing abortion.