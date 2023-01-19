Facebook & Instagram Nipple Ban Could Be Changing For Certain Users

Are you trans or non-binary? Have you been jonesing to free the nipple without fear of the Mark Zuckerberg ban hammer? You could soon be in luck as social media giant Meta contemplates new rules that would free the nipple — unless you’re a biological female who still identifies as a female.

Tough luck.

Meta advisory board, the “Supreme Court” of the social media company, was ordered by Zuckerberg to lift its nipple ban and now we could soon see the very first trans nipple.

Who will be the very first trans to free the nip? You’ll have to sit back and wait as the trans and non-binaries decide who should have the honors. Just imagine the debate within the trans and non-binary community as each side presents its reasoning for the high honor of showing nip on Instagram.

We’re talking straight fireworks.

“The same image of female-presenting nipples would be prohibited if posted by a cisgender woman, but permitted if posted by an individual self-identifying as non-binary,” the Meta advisory board stated this week.

“By allowing trans women to show their chest rather than cisgender women, the media conglomerate is essentially admitting that it does not view trans and nonbinary women as real women. The board, however, does feel that it is affecting in defense of the LGBTQ+ community as it shared, “We are constantly evaluating our policies to help make our platforms safer for everyone. We know more can be done to support the … community and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations on a range of issues and product improvements,” the board continued.

Now the advice goes to the Meta board where the company power players will have 60 days to respond to this earth-shattering moment in history.

In 2019, the New York Times asked the question, “Will Instagram ever ‘free the nipple’?”

Back in those days, the push was for all nipples to be freed, but here we are in 2023 and it appears the biological woman loses again. She won’t be allowed to free the nips — unless she identifies as non-binary.

In other words, we’re about to see all hell break loose on IG as Meta’s Supreme Court tries to figure out who’s trans and non-binary. This should be fun.