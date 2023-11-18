F1 Star Max Verstappen Craps On Vegas Experience, Compares Race To Fifth Level Of English Soccer

Videos by OutKick

So far, the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend has been a complete disaster. Sure, turning the Strip into a racetrack looks cool, but that doesn’t mean it’s practical. And star F1 driver Max Verstappen is making his grievances known.

The 2022 world champion said Formula One was focusing too much on presenting a show rather than emphasizing the sport.

And it is one hell of a show. On Saturday night, 20 drivers will take to a 3.6-mile street circuit that runs down the world-famous Strip. Cars will zoom along at 200 miles per hour with a backdrop of the neon lights and vibrant hotels and casinos with the Sphere as a centerpiece.

Verstappen previously described the scene as “99% show, 1% sporting event.” He said he felt like “a clown” during a lavish opening ceremony. And after qualifying in third behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on Saturday, he doubled down on his criticism of the circuit and F1’s efforts to sell its showcase event to the American audience.

When asked how the Las Vegas venue compares to Monaco (F1’s most famous venue), Verstappen was less than complimentary.

“I think Monaco is like Champions League and this is like National League,” he said.

For the non-soccer fans, the National League is the fifth tier of English club soccer. Think low-A minor league baseball versus the big leagues.

(Photo by Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Averaging $1,667 for three days, tickets for the Las Vegas Grand Prix were outrageous. Of course, your admission includes concerts and entertainment around the track.

Max Verstappen, like many drivers, would rather see the focus on the race itself.

“I understand that fans maybe need something to do as well around a track, but I think it’s more important that you make them understand what we do as a sport,” Verstappen said.

“Most of them just come to have a party, drink, see a DJ play or a performance act. I mean, I can do that all over the world. I can go to Ibiza and get completely sh-tfaced, you know?”

Respectfully, Max, not all of us can just zip off to Ibiza for the weekend. But point taken.

Max Verstappen is not impressed by Vegas’ first Grand Prix in 40 years. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

“I think if you would actually put more time into the actual sport and what we are actually trying to achieve here… because as a little kid, [drivers] grew up to be a world champion,” Verstappen continued.

“If the sport would put more focus onto these kinds of things and also what a team is doing, what they are achieving and what they are working for, then these kinds of things are way more important to look at than having all these random shows all over the place.”

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The problem is that Vegas priced out many actual racing fans. The people who could afford to attend the Grand Prix are there for the glitz, the entertainment, the dog and pony show.

“It’s not what I am passionate about and I like passion and emotion at these kinds of places,” Verstappen said. “I love Vegas, but not to drive an F1 car. I love to go out, have a few drinks, throw everything on red, be crazy, have nice food. … But like I said, the emotion and passion is not there compared to old-school tracks.”

