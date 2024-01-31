F1 Rejects Andretti, Cadillac Bid To Join Grid But Does That Mean It’s The End Of The Road For Them?

Videos by OutKick

Formula 1 has decided not to approve a joint bid to join the grid in 2025 or 2026 from Andretti Global and General Motors’ Cadillac brand, effectively putting to bed a years-long saga…

…or does it?

Despite getting approval from the FIA, and despite checking pretty much every box Formula 1 was looking for in a possible 11th team, they still needed approval from the series’ commercial rights holder.

Formula One Management has decided to say “thanks, but no thanks,” to the Andretti-Cadillac bid.

According to Sky News, the 10 existing teams were not in on the internal discussions, however, many of them were publicly opposed to the idea of adding an 11th team.

To Andretti-Cadillac’s credit, they did just about everything they were asked to do. Including Cadillac pledging to build a Formula 1 power unit if the team was approved. That offer should have been enough to get F1 salivating as it’s always looking for new engine suppliers, however, the revenue-sharing implications of adding an 11th team were just too much for Andretti-Cadillac to overcome.

So, does that mean that Andretti-Cadillac’s hopes of getting onto the grid are dead in the water?

Well, not exactly.

Formula 1 Left The Door Open For Andretti And GM In 2028

While joining the grid in 2025 or 2026 is out of the question, F1’s statement about shooting down the Andretti-Cadillac bid explicitly said joining the grid in 2028 could be another story.

Remember that GM/Cadillac power unit? Formula 1 made it clear they’re interested in it.

“We would look differently on an application for the entry of a team into the 2028 Championship with a GM power unit, either as a GM works team or as a GM customer team designing all allowable components in-house,” F1’s statement reads, per Motorsport.com.

It was previously reported that GM would only enter F1 if it was doing so as a joint works team with Andretti Global.

Unfortunately, joining the championship in 2028 would give the rest of the field a two-season headstart on that generation of power unit, which is set to debut in 2026.

Oh well. That’s not ideal but it may be a reality if they want to join F1.

However, there could be one other avenue to get on the grid before 2028.

Buying Haas Could Be A Quick Ticket To The Grid

We’re not sure how the 2024 season will shake out for Haas. They spent 2023 at the bottom of the standings, and it’s possible that could happen again. If team owner Gene Haas decides he’s sick of operating outside the midfield, he could sell the team.

And surely, Andretti-Cadillac would be interested.

Andretti had previously tried to purchase Sauber which — are you ready for this? — was known as Alfa Romeo at the time, and is now called Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

However, that deal didn’t work out and the team cut a deal to become the Audi works team come 2026. That’s why Andretti began pursuing the 11th-team option.

Buying a team comes with some perks. They could inherit some infrastructure, although Haas’ isn’t known to be particularly robust.

Haas hasn’t appeared too interested in selling over the years, and he has the leverage in this situation. If he knows Andretti and GM really want in on F1, they may have to overpay for that spot on the grid if it came to that.

Officially, Andretti-Cadillac’s bid to enter the 2025 or 2026 seasons is dead.

But I don’t think this will be the end of the story…

