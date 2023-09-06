F1 Journalist And Close Friend Gives Rare, Tragic Update On Michael Schumacher’s Condition

Videos by OutKick

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s condition following a skiing accident is a closely guarded family secret, for obvious family reasons. However, a friend and F1 journalist has given a rare update on the iconic driver’s condition.

Schumacher — who won seven Formula World Championships, including five straight from 2000 to 2004 while driving for Ferrari — hasn’t been seen in public since suffering a serious head injury from hitting his head on a rock while skiing in the French Alps nearly a decade ago.

Since then, his condition has been a closely guarded secret with only select friends and family being permitted to visit.

According to The Daily Mail, Roger Benoit, a journalist and friend of Schumacher’s, is apparently one of those people.

He claimed to have visited the now 54-year-old and was asked to give an update on Schumacher in an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick. He declined to get into specifics

“No,” Benoit said, per The Daily Mail. “There is only one answer to this question and that is what his son Mick gave in one of his rare interviews in 2022 – ‘I would give anything to talk to Dad.'”

“This sentence says everything about how his father has been doing for over 3,500 days. A case without hope.”

The sentence he was referring to came from an interview that former Haas F1 driver and current Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher gave for the documentary, Schumacher.

The Schumacher family recently dealt with an incident involving a German magazine that published a deceptive, fake interview generated by artificial intelligence. While the magazine, Die Aktuelle, admitted this late in the interview it was presented as though it was a real interview with the legendary driver.

The magazine’s editor was fired over the incident.

