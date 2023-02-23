F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas’ New Helmet Pays Tribute To His Mullet And Mustache

Videos by OutKick

Forget car development, the biggest developments of this Formula 1 offseason has been on Valtteri Bottas’ head.

The Alfa Romeo driver decided to switch things up for his second season with the Swiss-based team. He grew his hair out and had it chopped into a mullet. He also grew quite the stache to complete the look.

Now, the Bottas looks more like a NASCAR driver from the late ’80s or early ’90s than a modern F1 driver.

That. Is. Awesome.

But wait, there’s more!

Formula 1 is gearing up for the 2023 season and that means it’s time to take the new cars on track for testing. Once again, this year, testing is taking place in Bahrain the weekend before the first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sometimes teams use special liveries for testing and sometimes drivers bust out special helmet designs. For Bottas, this was one of those special occasions, and he crushed his one-off brain bucket out of the park.

Yes. He did indeed have someone paint his own head onto his helmet and it’s phenomenal.

Bottas says in the video that he’s only going to wear this puppy for testing. However, I think I speak for the entire population of this planet when I say, it’d be a disservice for him to not wear it in at least one Grand Prix.

Bottas will partner with Zhou Guanyu once again this season, and if the team can deliver them a more reliable car than they had last year, they could be solid midfield contenders.

Speaking of which, one of my bold pre-season predictions is that we’ll see Bottas and his mullet and stache combo on the podium at some point this season.

