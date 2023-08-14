Ezekiel Elliott Signing With Patriots As First Available Big-Name Running Back Commits

Videos by OutKick

Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are signing the former Pro Bowl running back to a one-year deal worth between $4-6 million, per a source, with the lower number representing his base salary and signing bonus.

The deal includes numerous incentive clauses that would need to be met to reach the $6 million figure.

NFL Media was first to report the signing.

Elliott confirmed the signing on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And he confirmed he will wear the No. 15 he wore in college at Ohio State.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott confirms signing with Patriots

Elliott Visited With Patriots Recently

Elliott visited the Patriots two weeks ago and got the full wine-and-dine treatment from the team. He met with coach Bill Belichick and other management and went to dinner with starting quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones later said he was happy to spend time with a player who might upgrade the team’s offense.

The Patriots had also worked out former Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette previously.

End Of Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Era

Elliott, 28, played the last seven seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys move was salary cap related.

Cowboys fans initially hoped that Elliott would re-sign at a lower cost. Club owner Jerry Jones stoked that hope. He said on multiple occasions the door was not closed on an Elliott return.

Elliott had 1,881 carries during his NFL career but will likely see much of his action as a third-down type of back. He had 305 career receptions during his time with the Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs into the end zone for a rushing touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott’s Role With Patriots

Elliott immediately joins a New England backfield that features Rhamondre Stevenson as their likely lead back.

It’s unclear how Stevenson feels about the addition. He tweeted a purple devil emoji on X soon after the signing made social media.

Here’s a prediction: Belichick will get Stevenson to fall in line regardless of how he feels.

Elliott is the first of the group of available big-name running backs to sign with a team since training camp opened.

Dalvin Cook, Fournette, Karem Hunt remain unsigned. And Josh Jacobs, who the Raiders applied the franchise tag to in the offseason, has not signed the tag and has not reported to training camp.

It will be interesting to see if Elliott signing for $4 million plus incentives moves those other players to accept lower salary deals.

