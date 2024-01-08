Ezekiel Elliott Says Playing In First Snow Game ‘Kind of Sucked’

Videos by OutKick

Sunday’s game between the Jets and Patriots was hardly watchable and it had nothing to do with the heavy snow in Foxboro.

Watching a snowed-out football game can sometimes feel like Christmas Day morning for football fans. Brisk conditions and hard-nosed footballers duking it out in barely visible conditions get the blood pumping.

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott Rains On Everyone’s Parade

That’s what New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott imagined until he played his first ‘snow game’ on Sunday. In the end, Elliott felt let down by the experience.

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 7: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the New England Patriots runs with the football during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 07: New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs with the ball during a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on January 7, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“When I was younger, I always wanted to play a game in the snow,” Elliott said after the 17-3 loss. “Then I play a game in the snow and was like, that kind of sucked.”

Based on New England’s day, it makes sense how a Patriots player could walk away feeling … depressed.

Elliott had a modest showing in the snow: accruing 81 yards on 18 touches. In a tank-able season for the Patriots, Elliott was just a role player helping the team crawl to the finish line. He had bright spots throughout the season after leaving Dallas with low expectations for the remainder of his career. Elliott, 28, tallied 642 rushing yards on 184 attempts.

Certainly not the best running back in the AFC East, but on the Patriots roster, Elliott stud out.

Even without Aaron Rodgers, the Jets finished with a better record (7-10) than the Patriots (4-13). The AFC East is back to being the AFC Least.

